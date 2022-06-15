Williams (knee) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Warriors.
Williams continues to nurse knee soreness but has appeared in nine straight games. In the Finals, he's averaged 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes.
