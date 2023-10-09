Hyland posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Sunday's 101-96 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Hyland was one of the best players for the Clippers in this one, and while his role next season remains to be determined, he's expected to see decent minutes while operating as a reliable scoring threat. He averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 2022-23.