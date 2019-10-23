Clippers' JaMychal Green: Scores double figures in season opener
Green delivered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3PT) and six rebounds during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Green caused havoc from the perimeter and finished as Los Angeles' fourth-best scorer despite seeing the third-fewest amount of playing time. It's hard to see him shooting with that kind of efficiency on a nightly basis, however, and he won't have much upside unless he sees a significant uptick on his minutes going forward.
More News
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Invisible despite starting in victory•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Re-signs with Clippers•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Strong showing in Game 5 win•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Slides into starting lineup•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Fares well in return•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...