Green delivered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3PT) and six rebounds during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Green caused havoc from the perimeter and finished as Los Angeles' fourth-best scorer despite seeing the third-fewest amount of playing time. It's hard to see him shooting with that kind of efficiency on a nightly basis, however, and he won't have much upside unless he sees a significant uptick on his minutes going forward.