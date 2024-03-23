Leonard accumulated 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 125-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Paul George led the way for the Clippers on Friday, but Leonard delivered a strong all-around performance and was able to make a significant impact as well. Leonard has now scored 22 or more points in five games in a row, and while he's often playing as Los Angeles' second-best scorer behind George, he's still putting up a respectable 24.8 points per game over that five-game stretch.