Cody Demps: Racks up 29 points in victory
Demps scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists in a win over Canton on Tuesday.
Demps surpassed his previous season high of 22 points while establishing his season single-game high with five assists. The 25-year-old is on pace for his best G League campaign to date with per-game averages of 15.5 points, 1.5 treys and 6.6 rebounds.
