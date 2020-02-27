Cody Demps: Leads Stockton with 23 points
Demps tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in a loss to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
Demps was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise morose performance by Stockton as he finished the contest as one of three Kings with double-digit points. The Sacramento State product has been red-hot from the field over his last three games, making 18 of 25 shot attempts (72 percent).
