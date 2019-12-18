Demps scored 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while collecting six rebounds and six assists in a win over South Bay on Tuesday.

Demps entered the game in the midst of a cold spell, tallying single-digit point totals each of the previous three games, but turned things around with his second-highest point total of the campaign Tuesday. The Sacramento State product is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds this season.