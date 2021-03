Demps totaled 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block during Monday's loss to Delaware.

This was Demps' first time recording double figures offensively this season, as the guard's previous high was just nine points set back Feb. 13. In 12 games played with the Ignite in the G League, Demps is averaging 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.