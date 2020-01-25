Cody Demps: Scores 15 points Friday
Demps tallied 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.
Though Demps has scored 32 points over his last two games, he has made only 11-of-37 shot attempts during that span. He is averaging a career-best 14.9 points this season despite shooting a career-worst 43.3 percent from the field.
