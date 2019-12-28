Demps scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and tallied seven rebounds and five assists in Friday's loss to Stockton.

Although Stockton fell short in the contest, Demps posted a nice all-around line while scoring over 20 points for the fourth time this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in his third G League campaign.