Cody Demps: Posts 25-7-5 line Friday
Demps scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and tallied seven rebounds and five assists in Friday's loss to Stockton.
Although Stockton fell short in the contest, Demps posted a nice all-around line while scoring over 20 points for the fourth time this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in his third G League campaign.
