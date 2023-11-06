Biyombo notched eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over Portland.

Biyombo had minimal playing time to begin the season but performed well Sunday after he was a late addition to the starting lineup in place of Xavier Tillman (knee). It's unclear whether Biyombo's performance will earn him increased playing time moving forward, but he'll likely revert to the bench once Tillman is cleared to return.