Highsmith (back) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Pacers.

Highsmith left the game after just three minutes due to back spasms and wasn't able to return. He missed his lone field-goal attempt and was charged with a foul while recording no other statistics. Highsmith should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against Toronto. Kevin Love and Caleb Martin could pick up some extra run if Highsmith misses additional time, and it's worth nothing that Bam Adebayo (hip) has already been ruled out for Wednesday.