Highsmith (personal), who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, was involved in a car accident on his way home from Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

While Highsmith had already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup, it's unclear whether he's dealing with injuries that will force him to miss additional time. However, the Heat have a few days off before Sunday's game against Boston.