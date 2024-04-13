Jaquez posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 125-103 victory over the Raptors.

Jaquez registered his ninth outing with 20 or more points this season, and while he has been losing his place in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation compared to earlier in the campaign, he's still capable of putting up solid numbers on any given game. Jaquez has averaged just 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of upside into the regular-season finale against the Raptors on Sunday.