Jaquez will be part of the Heat's Summer League team in Las Vegas and is expected to play in the team's first two games, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Wednesday.

Jacquez was named to the USA Select Team and has been in Las Vegas for the Team USA training camp this week while Miami competes in the California Classic. He'll stick around in Vegas for the start of NBA 2K25 Summer League -- which kicks off Friday -- and play in at least two games. The 23-year-old appeared in 75 regular-season games as a rookie and averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals.