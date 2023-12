Miller finished Saturday's 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes.

Miller missed Thursday's game versus the Nets with a minor ankle issue, but he appeared to be moving around well Saturday. Miller has seen heavy workloads in his first two games without LaMelo Ball (ankle, out), averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.0 minutes.