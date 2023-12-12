George amassed 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 134-120 loss to the Thunder.

George has settled into a starting role quicker than many would've expected, but he seems to improve with every passing game, and the rookie has been playing very well in recent weeks. Aside from notching a career-best scoring mark in this loss to the Thunder, he matched up well against an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Plus, over his last 10 games, George is averaging a solid 15.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals per contest.