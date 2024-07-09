George finished with 30 points (5-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 17-19 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 97-95 win over the Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

It was an ugly shooting night for George, who scored 17 of his 30 points from the charity stripe. However, he led his squad in scoring and came through when his team needed him most by drilling a pair of free throws to reach the target score in overtime. The Baylor product saw his fair share of chances Monday evening, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see more opportunities for his younger teammates like Isaiah Collier, Max Abmas and Jason Preston on Tuesday against the Thunder.