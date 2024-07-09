George finished with 30 points (5-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 17-19 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 97-95 win over the Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
It was an ugly shooting night for George, who scored 17 of his 30 points from the charity stripe. However, he led his squad in scoring and came through when his team needed him most by drilling a pair of free throws to reach the target score in overtime. The Baylor product saw his fair share of chances Monday evening, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see more opportunities for his younger teammates like Isaiah Collier, Max Abmas and Jason Preston on Tuesday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Finishes season on high note•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Leads starters in scoring in win•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Goes for 20 points Thursday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Posts 25 points in defeat•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Struggles from deep Saturday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Scoring surge continues•