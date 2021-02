Conley (hamstring) will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This will be the fifth straight absence for Conley, who continues to nurse soreness in his right hamstring. As the Jazz enter a three-game week, Conley should probably be left on the bench in Week 9 considering the best-case scenario is he returns for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.