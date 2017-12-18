Fox (quad) took part in practice Monday and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox had to sit out Sunday's game with a bruised quad, though the fact that he was able to practice Monday is encouraging for a potential return. That said, he'll likely test out the quad during morning shootaround before a final decision is made, so look for another update after that session. If Fox does end up sitting out, Vince Carter could pick up another start alongside George Hill, with the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple seeing more time in the backcourt as well.