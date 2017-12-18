Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable for Tuesday
Fox (quad) took part in practice Monday and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox had to sit out Sunday's game with a bruised quad, though the fact that he was able to practice Monday is encouraging for a potential return. That said, he'll likely test out the quad during morning shootaround before a final decision is made, so look for another update after that session. If Fox does end up sitting out, Vince Carter could pick up another start alongside George Hill, with the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple seeing more time in the backcourt as well.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Is day-to-day with quad bruise•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits Thursday with quad contusion•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes 14 points to overtime victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...