Sabonis ended with 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-96 win over Philadelphia.

Sabonis joined an exclusive group with his 25th triple-double of the season, a feat achieved by only four other players in NBA history. Sabonis' 54th consecutive double-double set another record, as his effort broke a tie with Kevin Love for the longest streak since the NBA/ABA merger. Despite his historic season, Sabonis is getting little respect as an MVP candidate, and his All-Star snub this season is an obvious oversight. Sabonis and Nikola Jokic have both been consistent fantasy standouts, and Sabonis has outplayed the presumptive MVP in several categories.