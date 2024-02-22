Sabonis (illness), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, was a full participant in the Kings' morning shootaround, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis was upgraded from doubtful to questionable Thursday morning, and his full participation in shootaround is another encouraging sign. He'll presumably continue to be evaluated in the hours leading up to tipoff, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.