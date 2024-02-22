Sabonis (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
Sabonis has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable Thursday while dealing with a non-COVID illness. While the star center's upgraded status is a good sign of his availability, Sabonis is still in danger of missing his first game of the season against San Antonio.
