Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will remain out Wednesday
Bagley (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.
Bagley is at the short end of his estimated return timetable, but he is not ready to return just yet. It's likely he will have to get some practice time in before he plays again, which will make it tough for him to make it back for Kings' following game against the Lakers with it coming just a day later. More news regarding Bagley's status figures to be released in the next couple days, which should help determine exactly when Bagley will be ready to get back on the court.
