DiVincenzo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against Boston, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
DiVincenzo will be inserted into the starting lineup Tuesday with many of the Knicks' regulars sitting out. DiVincenzo signed a four-year, $50 million contract with New York this offseason and is expected to be one of their first options off the bench during the regular season.
