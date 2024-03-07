Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson (knee) went through "most of practice" Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson missed all but the opening minute of Sunday's win over the Cavaliers and the entirety of Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with a left knee contusion, but he looks set to avoid an extended absence. While Brunson's involvement in the majority of Thursday's practice is a good sign, the Knicks have yet to reveal whether he'll be available for Friday's game against the Magic.