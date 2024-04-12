Brunson ended with 39 points (15-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Celtics.

Brunson carried the Knicks to one of their best wins of the regular season, inflicting the Celtics their fourth loss at home and dazzling as an elite offensive presence once again. Brunson has now scored at least 35 points in five consecutive games while reaching the 30-point mark in seven of his last eight appearances. Over that eight-game stretch, he's averaged an elite 38.5 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field.