Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Varying timetables given for return
Knicks owner James Dolan said that Porzingis (knee) could miss the entire 2018-19 season, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports. "I've been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don't know what to expect on that," Dolan said.
While the Knicks certainly aren't shutting Porzingis down officially for next season at this stage in his recovery, it's still notable that Dolan indicated there's a chance his superstar big man won't take the court. Porzingis' original 10-to-12 month timetable put a return somewhere between late December and February, so if this recent possibility holds true, it would be a huge surprise. Look for additional updates to be provided as Porzingis hits milestones in his recovery, but for the sake of both team and individual development, it seems it would be in the best interest of both the Knicks and Porzingis to get him back at some point during the 2018-19 campaign. For now, it's safe to assume he'll miss at least the first two months of the season.
