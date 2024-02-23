Reaves totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-110 loss to Golden State.

The Lakers could have used a bit more production from Reaves, who was expected to have an increased role with LeBron James (ankle) on the sidelines. The Lakers' decision to stand pat at the trade deadline indicates a lot of trust in Reaves, who has a firm hold on a starting role. His late-season and playoff heroics last season was a difference-maker for the team, but he needs to produce consistently to keep them in the playoff hunt.