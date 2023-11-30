Reaves supplied six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over the Pistons.

Reaves had scored in double figures in five consecutive appearances leading up to Wednesday's matchup, but he couldn't connect on any of his attempts from beyond the arc in the comfortable win over the Pistons. He's had consistent playing time over his 11 appearances since taking on a bench role, averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.