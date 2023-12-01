Russell contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Thunder.

Russell delivered his second double-double of the campaign and rounded out a solid stat line despite the 23-point loss. Russell has a secondary role on offense behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he's finding ways to contribute and has scored at least 15 points in four of his last six appearances.