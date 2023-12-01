Watch Now:

Russell contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Thunder.

Russell delivered his second double-double of the campaign and rounded out a solid stat line despite the 23-point loss. Russell has a secondary role on offense behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he's finding ways to contribute and has scored at least 15 points in four of his last six appearances.

More News