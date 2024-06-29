Russell said Friday that he will exercise his $18.69 million player option for 2024-25 to remain with the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Though Russell disappointed in the Lakers' five-game first-round playoff series loss to the Nuggets, he delivered a strong 2023-24 season overall, fueled by a strong close to the campaign once he moved back into a starting role in mid-January. In 76 appearances for the Lakers, Russell averaged 18.0 points on 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 32.7 minutes. Though Russell once again projects to slot in as the Lakers' starting point guard under first-year head coach J.J. Redick, the 28-year-old's expiring contract could make him vulnerable to a trade if Los Angeles seeks an upgrade at the position as the 2024-25 season unfolds.