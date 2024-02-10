Russell supplied 30 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 139-122 victory over the Pelicans.

Russell was the centerpiece of a dynamic 87-point first half for the Lakers, who were humming on all cylinders with five players scoring 20-plus points in the win. Although Russell's superlative play gives him a firm hold on the starting job, free agent Spencer Dinwiddie was watching from the stands and appears to be on the verge of signing with the team. Although he would serve in the second unit as relief for Russell and Austin Reaves, he's a substantial upgrade in the slot. Russell could lose a minute or two if the trade goes through.