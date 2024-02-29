Dinwiddie registered seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in the Lakers' 116-112 win against the Clippers on Wednesday.

Since signing with the Lakers on Feb. 10, Dinwiddie hasn't acclimated to his new team, averaging only 5.2 points on 34.3 percent shooting in 24.0 minutes. The former Nets guard has struggled this season, averaging only 12.6 points on 39.1 percent shooting prior to being traded and later released. Despite the 30-year-old's slow start with the Lakers, expect Dinwiddie to continue receiving significant playing time with their guard depth in tatters as the Lakers slowly work back Gabe Vincent (knee).