Rathan-Mayes will play for the Lakers' summer league team.

Rathan-Mayes signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Grizzlies late last season, getting on the court for five games at the NBA level. However, the bulk of his 2017-18 campaign was spent with the G-League's Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 43 games. The 6-foot-4 guard will now join the Lakers for summer league, where he'll try and translate his all-around contributions from his G-League season over to the court in front of the Lakers staff. A strong showing could earn Rathan-Mayes a training camp invite.