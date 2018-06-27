Lakers' Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Secures summer league invite
Rathan-Mayes will play for the Lakers' summer league team.
Rathan-Mayes signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Grizzlies late last season, getting on the court for five games at the NBA level. However, the bulk of his 2017-18 campaign was spent with the G-League's Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 43 games. The 6-foot-4 guard will now join the Lakers for summer league, where he'll try and translate his all-around contributions from his G-League season over to the court in front of the Lakers staff. A strong showing could earn Rathan-Mayes a training camp invite.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...