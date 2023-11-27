Anthony produced 30 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over the Hornets.

Anthony set a new season high for points scored, and this was the fifth time in his career he reached at least 30 points. Anthony Black has been starting for Orlando in Markelle Fultz's (knee) place, but Anthony has been far more productive and gets the bulk of the point guard minutes. Over his last six games, Anthony is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.