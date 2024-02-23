Irving totaled 29 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 victory over the Suns.

The veteran guard has been healthy and productive in February, and it's no coincidence that Dallas has won seven straight games since Irving returned from a thumb injury early in the month and joined Luka Doncic in the backcourt. During the win streak, Irving's averaging 27.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 46.0 percent from beyond the arc.