Irving is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to a right thumb sprain.

Irving is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 37.5 minutes across the Mavericks' last five contests despite continuously being listed as probable with a lingering thumb sprain. It's plausible that Irving's injury designation is purely maintenance related, and the 31-year-old is firmly on track to play Wednesday.