Doncic closed Sunday's 133-111 loss to Indiana with 33 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Doncic delivered another impressive performance Sunday, but his efforts were not enough to lift Dallas to what would've been a significant victory on the road against one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Although the Mavs ended on the wrong side of the score, Doncic was massive once again, recording 30 or more points for the sixth time in nine appearances this month. Doncic is averaging 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game in February.