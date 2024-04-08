Doncic contributed 37 points (12-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks across 45 minutes during Sunday's 147-136 overtime win over the Rockets.

Doncic returned from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness, and he was one rebound shy of registering his 21st triple-double of the season Sunday. His biggest play of the day came in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when he found Dante Exum for the game-tying three that forced overtime. Over his last 10 games, Doncic has averaged 31.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 38.5 minutes per game.