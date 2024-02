Doncic (nose) is probable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Doncic has been unaffected by the broken nose, so it'll be interesting how much longer Dallas will choose to list him as probable for games. Over his last seven appearances, Doncic has averaged 31.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.