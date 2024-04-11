Doncic is questionable to play Friday against the Pistons due to left ankle soreness.

Doncic is coming off another triple-double after posting 39 points (13-25 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Hornets. Frankly, him dealing with soreness in such a long season shouldn't be surprising, especially given his usage rate. Doncic is averaging 32.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game since the beginning of April.