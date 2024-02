Doncic is questionable to play Monday versus Philadelphia due to right ankle soreness.

Doncic's designation is more along the lines of maintenance than a new injury, but his status will need to be monitored in the context of the humongous workloads he has endured of late. Kyrie Irving (thumb) is listed as probable for Monday's game, creating the opportunity for the Mavericks' dynamic backcourt duo to suit up together.