Doncic racked up 33 points (12-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks pulled the upset and stole the home-court advantage with a huge win in the series opener. Doncic played a pivotal role in that outcome, leading the team in scoring and assists while also delivering 15 points, three rebounds and two steals in the fourth quarter alone. Doncic has now scored at least 30 points in two of his last three playoff appearances, and he should be Dallas' go-to player for Game 2 of the series Friday.