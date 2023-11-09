Thomas won't return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers after suffering a sprained left ankle, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Thomas rolled his ankle stepping on PJ Tucker's foot in the third quarter and won't return to the contest after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. He'll finish with 14 points, two rebounds and a block across 20 minutes. While he's out, expect Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith to pick up more minutes. Thomas' next chance to play will come Friday at Boston.