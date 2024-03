Johnson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left big toe sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson appeared in the last six matchups and started in his last two outings, but he'll be unavailable for Monday's game due to his toe injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Washington. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely see increased run in Johnson's absence.