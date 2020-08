LeVert has been selected to the NBA's All-Bubble Second Team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With so many players sidelined for the Nets, LeVert stepped up as Brooklyn's primary ballhandler, taking on the biggest workload of his career. During his six seeding game appearances, he averaged 25.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.0 minutes.