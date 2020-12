Allen and the Nets won't agree to a rookie extension before Monday's deadline, so he'll become a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's unclear if the two sides ever got close to reaching a deal, and the 22-year-old will play this season on his rookie deal and hit restricted free agency next summer. Allen averaged 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.5 minutes across 70 games during the 2019-20 campaign.