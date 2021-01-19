Nets head coach Steve Nash said Irving (conditioning) will practice Tuesday, and he's "hopeful" the star guard will be available for Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving was cleared to rejoin the Nets over the weekend after completing a five-day quarantine period while he had been away from the team due to a personal reasons. Because Irving hasn't played since Jan. 5, Nash said that the 28-year-old would need to put in a few workouts before the coach was comfortable deploying him in games. Irving completed an individual workout Sunday, and Tuesday will mark his first opportunity to share the practice court with the newly acquired James Harden. Assuming Irving looks good from a physical standpoint during the session, he should be cleared to suit up Wednesday, though he may be subject to some sort of minutes restriction.