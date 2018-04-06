Nuggets' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total in win
Harris went for 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Harris' offensive surge essentially came out of nowhere and was an essential part of the victory. The veteran guard has often provided solid scoring totals, but he'd yet to score more than 14 since arriving in Denver at the trade deadline. With an allotment of 20 minutes at a minimum, Harris continues to offer some scoring upside as a DFS punt play for what's left of the regular season.
